MILWAUKEE- Saturday was one of the warmest days of the year in Milwaukee. It was also one of its most violent.

Milwaukee Police responding to eight shootings Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Police say two of the shootings ended with the victims dying.

One of the victims was a 19 year old woman who was shot around 6 o’clock Saturday near 66th Street & Lisbon Avenue. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation but police do have a suspect in custody.

A 23 year old man was shot and killed near 27th and Burleigh Street around 8:15 Saturday night. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s homicide tracker, there have been 65 homicides this year, 22 more than at the same time last year. The City of Milwaukee set a record for homicides with 197. The city’s on pace for more than 200 homicides this year.