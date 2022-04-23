South eastern Wisconsinites were greeted to a warm start to the day and temperatures will only continue to rise. A needed change of weather from the clouds and rain felt earlier in the week. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday, with a strong southerly wind bumping temperatures into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon. Winds to start the day at around 15 mph but increasing to around 30 mph as we approach the afternoon. A lake breeze north of Milwaukee could bring temperatures down to the 50s for those in Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties. A chance of thunderstorms could roll in later this evening.
Your full 5 day forecast:
TODAY: Partly sunny, windy
High: 78
Wind: SSE 10-20 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Scattered showers, possible t-storm
Low: 58
Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph
SUNDAY: Showers early, partly sunny
High: 70
Wind: SW 15-20 G35 mph
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy
High: 53
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy
High: 48
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy
High: 47