South eastern Wisconsinites were greeted to a warm start to the day and temperatures will only continue to rise. A needed change of weather from the clouds and rain felt earlier in the week. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday, with a strong southerly wind bumping temperatures into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon. Winds to start the day at around 15 mph but increasing to around 30 mph as we approach the afternoon. A lake breeze north of Milwaukee could bring temperatures down to the 50s for those in Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties. A chance of thunderstorms could roll in later this evening.

Your full 5 day forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy

High: 78

Wind: SSE 10-20 G30 mph



TONIGHT: Scattered showers, possible t-storm

Low: 58

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph



SUNDAY: Showers early, partly sunny

High: 70

Wind: SW 15-20 G35 mph



MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 53

Wind: W 10-15 mph



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

High: 48

Wind: NW 10-15 mph



WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy

High: 47