The Milwaukee Bucks were nothing short of a defensive power house in Friday nights 111-81 win over the Chicago Bulls in game three of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Bucks now leading the series 2-1.

The Bulls started the game up 3-2 then the bucks scored and refused to look back. Grayson Allen led all scorers with 22 points off the bench, hitting 5 threes and notching a new career high playoff record.

Grayson is just abusing #Bulls fans tonight. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) April 23, 2022

Bobby Portis got the start for the injured Khris Middleton, dropping 18 points, 8 of which came from the first 4 minutes of the game.

“[Portis] has an edge, he’s got a competitiveness, shot making, you know I think him coming out making shots early was important for us,” said Head Coach Mike Budenholzer

Portis buries a three at the buzzer to give the #Bucks a 90-59 lead entering the 4th quarter. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) April 23, 2022

Bucks guards were incredibly efficient at holding All Star DeMar DeRozan to another quiet night, only providing 11 points total in game three after dropping 41 points in game two.

Bucks made it look easy after two less than stellar performances at home. The teams square off again for game four on Sunday at the united center. Tip off set for noon.