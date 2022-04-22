Americans are beginning to flee their home states as a result of climate change, and they may be seeking refuge in two of Wisconsin’s major cities.

As NBC reports, Madison and Milwaukee were both named as possible ‘climate havens’, or places that avoid the worst effects of natural disasters and have the infrastructure to support a larger population. Some states already are experiencing hazardous climate changes and overpriced housing and food as a result.

Wisconsin is home to one of the largest fresh water supplies in the U.S and manages to evade a majority of severe weather. Jesse Keenan, associate professor of real estate at Tulane University, named the following cities as possible climate havens:

Asheville, North Carolina

Buffalo, New York

Burlington, Vermont

Detroit, Michigan

Duluth, Minnesota

Madison, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rochester, New York

Later, Anna Marandi at the National League of Cities added two other places to the climate haven list: Ann Arbor, Michigan and Orlando, Florida.