In the midst of the closure of Exclusive Company records stores, past and present employees are raising money to reopen the Greenfield location under a new name.

“There are no other stores like us around,” said Isabella Charles, an employee at Exclusive Company

Greenfields Exclusive Company is among the oldest record stores in the state and is celebrating its 30th year of having its doors open. Charles says she’s always amazed at the constant support.

“When things shut down [for the pandemic] we were still doing great in sales here even though we were closed and still doing curbside or online orders. It really proved to us how important physical media is to our community here,” said Charles.

That Girl Records, an idea being brought into fruition by Isabella and her coworkers hopes to buy the remaining inventory in the store, as well as the fixtures that make the store what it is.

If you want to support the transition of Greenfields Exclusive Company into That Girl Records, Charles and her coworkers have set up a go fund me to help with operation costs.