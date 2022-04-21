MILWAUKEE- The Bucks chance to repeat as NBA Champions taking a serious hit Wednesday, and not just because they fell to the Bulls 114 to 110.

Head Coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee after a fall to the floor in the 4th quarter of Wednesday night’s game 2 loss.

Middleton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his knee today. Once the results are in, the Bucks will provide a timetable for his return.

The series now shifts to Chicago tied at 1 game apiece. Tipoff from the United Center Friday night is set for 7:30pm CT. Game 4 on Sunday, also in Chicago, will tip at noon.