Milwaukee Brewers players Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Andrew McCutchen and others will be picking up the nightly tab at some of their favorite watering holes around the city throughout the season.

“This One’s On Me” begins Friday April 22 as Yelich will pick up the tab at an unknown bar in the Milwaukee Area.

“This week it’s on me, Brewers fans,” said Yelich. “It’s just a small way of showing appreciation for the all the great support over the years. Enjoy!”

Future dates include May 6, May 13, May 27, June 10, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 23.

One restaurant will be selected for each of the 13 remaining Friday away games in the 2022 season and beginning at 5 p.m. that evening, customers will see their bill covered by a favorite Brewers player.