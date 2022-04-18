MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wasting no time recruiting ESPN’s top talent to Milwaukee.

A day after the Bucks beat the Bulls in the opening game of their first round playoff series, Johnson’s office sent a video to ESPN’s First Take, showing off some championship hardware and reminding the hosts that Milwaukee isn’t the place they think it is.

“Stephen A, Molly, Kendrick, you had some harsh words about my city last year and you were wrong about Milwaukee,” Johnson said before flashing his championship ring. “We’re a city that loves to celebrate, we will celebrate almost anything so bring First Take to Milwaukee and we’ll celebrate that too.”

Johnson then signed off with the obligatory, “Bucks in 6.”

The Mayor’s office also sent the show a gift basket that included, among other things, some sausage, cheese, a bottle of wine, & bratwurst.

