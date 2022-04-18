“Anyone I talk to, I feel like, if you haven’t seen it…I don’t know where you’ve been!” Owner of Inclusion Coffee Mackenzie Edinger

What started as an idea in high school for Mackenzie Edinger, opening up a coffee shop with the focus of employing people with special needs has now become a reality.

Inclusion Coffee at 3152 Village Square Dr, Hartland

“So our logo is like people gathered around in a circle, and just like kind of what we wanted this place to be. People can gather here and people can meet their friends here and everyone is just one big community,” said Edinger.

Inclusion Coffee which just recently opened up at 3152 Village Square Dr, Hartland, has a mission to employ and provide job experience to people with special needs.

“Expectations for our Employees is definitely the same as any other job. They have the skills and capability to do everything that we can. So making lists is something we do a lot of,”

Edinger who doesn’t have any family members with special needs says she wants her place of work to be a inspiring change from what her employees may be used to.

“This is just a place for independence and I feel like that’s one of our main goals is to make them independent.”

Emma Singleton, an employee at Inclusion Coffee, says coming to work with her boss Mackenzie is a highlight in her day.

Emma Singleton, employee at Inclusion Coffee

“To see you” said Emma, with a grin on her face.

And when asked if Mackenzie was a good boss?

“My favorite.”

Inclusion Coffee is open weekdays from 6-6 and weekends from 7-3.