You may have never heard of the British television series ‘The Last Kingdom’, but Bucks players Jrue Holiday and Sandro Mamukelashvili are die-hard fans.

On Saturday, the Bucks posted a video to twitter that showed two stars of the series, Alexander Dreymon and Eysteinn Sigurðarson, sending their support before the team’s NBA playoff debut Sunday against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum.

"To our allies in the Kingdom of Milwaukee.."



Jrue & Sando received a special message from the cast of @TheLastKingdom and they were geeked. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WtlBBlOqGW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2022

“To our allies in the kingdom of Milwaukee,” Dreymon, who plays Utrecht of Bebbanburg in the series, says in the video while in character. “Bucks in six, fear the deer, and destiny is all.”

Bucks reporter Zora Stephenson caught Holiday and Mamukelashvili in the weight room and showed them the video.

“Destiny is all, my boy,” said Holiday while watching the video, repeating the popular phrase from the show.