If you’re looking for side dish to bring to Easter brunch, look no further that this simple recipe for cheesy “crack” potatoes.
There’s a couple of reasons why this recipe is so great; it only has 9 ingredients, you can do it on a budget (my cost was around $17) and it’s always a family favorite. Plus, this is a great go-to recipe for pot-lucks or picnics.
Ingredients:
-30 oz. frozen/thawed shredded hash browns (I usually just by the already prepared kind from the grocery store- diced will work too)
-2 cups sour cream
-10.5 oz. can cream of chicken soup
-10 tablespoons butter (melted)
-1 teaspoon salt
-1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
-1 teaspoon onion powder (or dried minced onion)
-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
-2 cups corn flakes cereal
Instructions:
- Spread thawed hash browns
- Allow potatoes to thaw in your fridge overnight, or spread them on a baking sheet and warm them in the oven at 200 degrees for about 20 minutes, until thawed.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine sour cream, cream of chicken soup, 6 Tablespoons of melted butter, salt, cracked pepper and onion powder/dried onion in a bowl. Mix together.
- Add potatoes and shredded cheese and stir to combine. Spoon mixture into one layer in a 9×13” pan.
- Put cornflakes in a Ziploc bag and crush gently with a rolling pin or your hands. Put crushed cornflakes in a bowl and add remaining 4 tablespoons of melted butter. Combine well.
- Sprinkle cornflakes evenly over potatoes.
- Bake uncovered at 350 F for 40-50 minutes.
- Let them sit for 5-10 minutes before serving.