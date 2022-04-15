If you’re looking for side dish to bring to Easter brunch, look no further that this simple recipe for cheesy “crack” potatoes.

There’s a couple of reasons why this recipe is so great; it only has 9 ingredients, you can do it on a budget (my cost was around $17) and it’s always a family favorite. Plus, this is a great go-to recipe for pot-lucks or picnics.

Ingredients:

-30 oz. frozen/thawed shredded hash browns (I usually just by the already prepared kind from the grocery store- diced will work too)

-2 cups sour cream

-10.5 oz. can cream of chicken soup

-10 tablespoons butter (melted)

-1 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

-1 teaspoon onion powder (or dried minced onion)

-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

-2 cups corn flakes cereal

Instructions: