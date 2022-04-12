MILWAUKEE, WI- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and one survivor is using her story to help others in their journey to bridge the gap from surviving to thriving.

Founder of Team Teal 365 Samantha Collier now spends her days bringing being an educator, healer and advocate for others who have experienced sexual violence.

“One of the biggest things that I had to understand was three powerful words, “I believe you.” There were other people that believed me but I believed me. You know, my faith was a big part of it and really collaborating with other organizations and being a volunteer,” said Collier.

Collier is helping combat the stigma of talking about sexual violence by speaking about her personal experience.

“This is an everybody situation and we’re just strong enough and radical enough to stand out and say hey, let’s work together and bridge the gap and bring more survivors to thriving.”

If you are experiencing sexual violence, you can find help by clicking HERE.