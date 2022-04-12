The man police say opened fire on a crowded subway in New York City this morning reportedly has ties to Wisconsin.

The New York Police Department this afternoon identified the person of interest as Frank James. He is believed to have addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Police were able to identify James after finding his credit card at the scene of the shooting.

This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vSYb5UIu2k — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

According to police, a gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people this morning. NYPD says 5 were left in critical condition.

The gunfire erupted on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.

This story is in progress and will continue to be updated.