MILWAUKEE – With the Brewers home opener just a few days away, the team is unveiling some of the latest additions to American Family Field.

One of those additions is Cream City Cocktails, a bar located in the right field corner on the Loge Level.

The area will feature 10 rotating cocktail options with five on tap selections, including Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned, Long Island and more.

Check out these pictures from the ballpark below!