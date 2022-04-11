MILWAUKEE – An online fundraiser has been started for a husband and wife who were seriously injured in a Marinette County mobile home explosion.

Debi and Joe Henrichs live in the Milwaukee area but have a seasonal mobile home in Niagara, Wisconsin. That’s according to Brittany Conery, who set up an online fundraiser for the couple.

Both people are expected to survive, according to an online post from the couple’s daughter. Two dogs, however, did not survive the blast.

A problem with a propane-fueled furnace is believed to have caused the Sunday morning explosion.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had raised about $6,000 of the $50,000 goal.

