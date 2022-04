The Milwaukee Brewers secured their first win of the 2022 season by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-4. They were led by home runs from Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and newcomer Mike Brosseau and an RBI double by Christian Yelich to scored the five runs and Devin Williams and Josh Hader slammed the door shut in the eighth and ninth inning. In Brewers Extra Innings Matt Pauley broke down the win and brought you the highlights.