The sentencing for Theodore Edgecomb is underway this afternoon. He’s the man convicted of shooting and killing Milwaukee attorney Jason Cleerman in 2020.

Earlier this year, a jury found Edgecomb guilty of first degree reckless homicide. Edgecomb could face up to 60 years in prison.

Investigators say an altercation took place. Video shows Cleereman’s vehicle follow Edgecomb on the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hops out, and Edgecomb shoots and kills him.

Watch the trial live: