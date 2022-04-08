Tiger Woods shot a 1-under, 71 on Thursday at Augusta.

He wakes up this morning 4 shots back of the lead.

In his prime, that would’ve been a perfectly adequate performance.

Given the current circumstances, it’s nothing short of miraculous.

Tiger is 14 months removed from a life-threatening car crash that crushed his right leg.

A year ago, just walking again was success, not contending at The Masters!

Yet that’s where we are.

Tiger looked less fluid than normal on Thursday.

He hobbled a bit.

He couldn’t crouch to read putts.

But he hasn’t lost his distance, his short game is elite, and his heart is clearly in it.

If it wasn’t, he wouldn’t be cursing out himself and his golf ball like the rest of us do.

Whatever happens this weekend, Tiger’s already been successful.

Green Jacket or not, he’s already won.

