MILWAUKEE – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she met last week with Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson amid her nomination to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“I had a chance to sit down with Judge Jackson and not only drill down a little deeper on some of the matters which were discussed at her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but also ask some questions about her approach on issues of interest to the people of Wisconsin,” Senator Baldwin told WTMJ.

“I will say that my meeting just underscored how well-qualified and impartial she is going to be when she becomes the next justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin said she also took issue with the way Republicans handled Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing, particularly when it came to scrutinizing Judge Jackson’s past sentencing record.

“I found it really troubling that they were, almost by innuendo and suggestion, suggesting that her sentencing record was out of the norm. It certainly was not,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also spoke about the historic nature of Judge Jackson’s nomination and what it means to her.

“Now, there are going to be a lot of girls and young women who look at the United States Supreme Court and see somebody who looks a little like them and say ‘I can do anything. I can reach for the stars.’ And that is a very powerful impact,” Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin also took time to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and her vote to support spending billions of dollars on support for the war-torn country and the millions of refugees who are fleeing.

“I was proud to join a bipartisan group of senators last month to provide $14.2 billion in assistance to Ukraine and our NATO allies,” Baldwin said.

“This is partially for defensive weaponry to repel the Russians, and for needed resources to assist the millions now of refugees…” Baldwin said.

“I certainly support the strengthening of punishing sanctions, especially as we see not only the carnage of war but, what appear quite starkly to be war crimes.”

You can listen to the entire interview with Senator Tammy Baldwin in the player at the top of the page.