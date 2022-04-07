MILWAUKEE, WI- A historic win for the new Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 15 Peter Burgelis.

He’s the first open LGBTQ member to be elected to the board.

“Representation matters and it’s an honor and a privilege to get my neighbor’s support for the county board,” said Burgelis. “Our great senator Tammy Baldwin likes to say if you don’t have a seat at the table you’re probably on the menu. That’s not the case at the county board. There’s a lot of support for the LGBT community and has been for a long time but I am the first member of the community in elected office.”

He brings the unique perspective of being a first generation American to the board.

“My parents immigrated as kids after WWII from Latvia. Growing up in an immigrant family there are struggles and challenges that I think are valuable to the county board. But I’ve also worked in non-profits for most of my professional career,” said Burgelis.

You can hear the full interview by clicking on the audio player above.