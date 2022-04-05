MILWAUKEE – There are several races on the ballot as voters head to the polls on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

In Milwaukee, voters will be choosing between Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan to become the next mayor of the city.

In West Allis, voters are being asked to decide the fate of a school referendum which would combine Central and Nathan Hale high schools in one brand new building.

There are more than 80 different school districts across the state asking for the approval of referendums.

If you’re planning on returning a ballot which you received by mail in Milwaukee, it must be dropped off at the 5th floor of City Hall at 200 E. Wells Street room 501.

Ballots can be returned to that location until 7:30 p.m.

All polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on election day.

All voters will need a photo I.D. to cast a ballot on Tuesday, regardless of if they’ve previously registered or not.

If you’re planning on registering to vote at the polls on Tuesday, you’ll need to bring a proof of residence document.

Any document used as a proof of residence MUST include:

Current and complete name

Current and complete residential address

A visible account or document number (if applicable)

Our election coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. once the polls close. WTMJ’s John Mercure and 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris will lead the coverage on WTMJ.com and the WTMJ mobile app. The pair can also be heard live on 101.7 FM.