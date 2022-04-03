We get a break from the nasty weather Sunday with a partly cloudy sky expected. Temperatures remain on the cool side as temperatures only reach the lower to middle 40s.



The next round of rain and snow is on the way tonight. The overnight arrival of snow will likely allow for easier accumulation and potentially slippery roads for Monday morning’s commute. Much of the area may pick up another 1 to 3 inches of wet snow.



HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEEAND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY:



TODAY: Morning Fog. Partly Cloudy. High: 45Wind: NW to E 5 mph



TONIGHT: Mix to Snow Likely. Low: 33.Wind: SE 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Morning Rain/Snow, then Afternoon Drizzle. 1-3″ Total Snow Possible. Less South. High: 40Wind: SE 5-10 mph



TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High: 42 Lake 50 Inland



WEDS: Cloudy and Windy with Rain Likely. High: 56



THURS: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers. High: 43