The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the help in locating Diana Banker.
She was last heard from on Thursday, March 31st at approximately 8 p.m.
Banker is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red parka jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white flip flops.
Banker could possibly be driving a 2006 black in color, 4-dr, Acura.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405