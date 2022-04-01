Milwaukee native Angie Swan is up for a Grammy among several other ensemble members as a part of David Byrne’s concert film ‘American Utopia.’

The guitarist grew up in Milwaukee attending MPS and later Milwaukee High School of the Arts. She got her start playing small clubs in Milwaukee and later auditioned for David Byrne’s film in 2017.

Swan has toured 26 countries with Byrne as a part of ‘American Utopia’ and this is the film’s second Grammy nomination.

