MILWAUKEE- Five days out from the Spring Election, acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson isn’t answering questions about policy, but about his brother, who was picked up by Milwaukee Police Thursday, accused of shooting another man.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued for Allen Addison Jr. back in January. Addison faces charges of reckless injury by use of a firearm & possession of a firearm by a felon.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

“The Mayor has been direct and upfront about his siblings. He has frequently noted he has one brother who is a warden at a state prison, and another brother who has been an inmate in that prison.

He has also stated his belief in accountability — to the community and to the criminal justice system — for those who break the law.

Cavalier Johnson brings a background and perspective to the Mayor’s Office unlike any other mayor in recent history. His experiences provide valuable insight as he addresses the serious challenges Milwaukee faces.”

The Mayor also addressed the arrest this afternoon during a tour of the Wisconsin Center.

More from Mayor Cavalier Johnson on the arrest of his brother. pic.twitter.com/g4Xzytgcod — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 1, 2022

“I have made no secret throughout the course of my campaign about the challenged neighborhoods I grew up in. My family is no different than any other family in Milwaukee that has faced challenges. I haven’t hidden away from that. I’ve often said on the campaign trial I have one brother who has run a prison facility, and another brother who has his prisoner, his inmate.”

The criminal complaint released this morning states that a man, believed to be Addison, was involved in the shooting of another man near 11th Street & Finn Place on January 4th. Police reports say the victim was shot multiple times, though did survive.

This is a developing story.