MADISON- Two Republican heavyweights are meeting face-to-face in Florida as former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson mulls another run for office.

TMJ4 News & the Journal Sentinel both reporting that Thompson is meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The meeting is taking place less than a month after former Lt. Governor, and current Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch held her own meeting with the former President.

Last year the former President endorsed former Congressman Sean Duffy to run for Governor, though Duffy ultimately chose not to.

Thompson, who stepped down as President of the University of Wisconsin system last month, has not publicly stated he plans to run for Governor but says he hasn’t ruled it out. He held that office from 1987 until 2001.

In addition to Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson is also running for Governor as a republican. The primary will take place in August. Incumbent Tony Evers is the only Democrat to announce a run.