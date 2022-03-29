WAUKESHA- Prospective jurors will have a chance to weigh in on Darrell Brooks’ murder trial long before the trial’s set to begin.

Judge Jennifer Dorow signing off on a 100 question questionnaire that will be given to possible jurors next month in an effort to determine if a fair and impartial trial can be held in Waukesha County.

Brooks is accused of driving his SUV through the parade last November, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. Brooks is facing six counts of homicide and would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.

Judge Dorow, as well as attorney’s for both parties met for several hours Tuesday afternoon as they considered the exact wording of the questions and determined a partial timeline for when it would be finalized and distributed. Brooks’ attorney’s argued that the high profile nature of the case would make it impossible for jurors to be impartial in Waukesha County.

At the end of Tuesday’s marathon hearing, Judge Dorow said the questionnaire could be finalized and sent out by mid-April with respondents being asked to turn it back into the courts by mid-June. If a majority of respondents say they cannot be impartial, a change of venue for the trial will likely be considered.

Brooks murder trial is expected to begin on October 3rd and could take more than three weeks to complete.