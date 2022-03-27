MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is launching an investigation after three adult men were found dead on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office sent out a statement Sunday afternoon saying that it was responding to the scene near North 54th Street and West Mill Road.

MCMEO responding to a triple homicide in the 6400 blk of N 54. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies tomorrow. No further information to be released – do not call the office. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 27, 2022

So far, no further details have been released.

This comes as police are continuing to investigate an incident where six people were found shot to death inside of a home near 21st and Wright back in January.

Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Formolo, tells WTMJ officers need more cooperation from the public as they investigate that incident.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated as more details become available.