Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

WHITEFISH BAY, WI- The month of March is in the heart of the Lenten season and that means the quintessential Friday night fish fry is a must if you live in Wisconsin.

For your next stop, if you’re looking for a comfy, cozy and history filled place to dig into some perch, cod of whitefish, look no further than Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay takes you behind the scenes to one of the oldest Fish Fry’s on the North Shore.

Click on the audio player above to hear more.