Join WTMJ and the Brewers Community Foundation as we collect pet supplies for the Wisconsin Humane Society! Visit Jane Matenaer on Wednesday, April 13th from 7am to 5pm outside Helfaer Field as we collect dog toys, canned and dry dog food, canned and dry cat food, cat litter, training leashes and moist dog treats!

Can’t make it to the drive thru on April 13? The Brewers Community Foundation will also have drop-off locations inside American Family Field April 14-16 beginning when the ballpark gates open to fans until the 2nd inning. So if you’re headed to the Brew Crew’s first home series this season, don’t forget to bring a donation!