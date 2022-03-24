Soaring gas prices? These guys wouldn’t know. In fact, they haven’t for more than 16 years!

Meet Nick Pisca & Glenn Weinke. Childhood friends who have, in their list of many accomplishments including being in the running for the Guinness World Record for longest road trip driven on alternative fuels, plus the longest continuous biofuel Roadtrip without stopping longer than a day: 13,148 miles in 18 days that included a trip through Wisconsin back in 2015.

Listen to the full interview from WIsconsin’s Morning News which includes how the guys even started this venture, and how many cars they have in their biofuel fleet right here: