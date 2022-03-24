The ring bling was on full display at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. The Bucks’ planned special gameday giveaway had the fans packed outside the arena with lines blocks long and ready to cheer on the deer!

The Bucks paid off their patience with another big-time win in front of the sell-out crowd, 114-102. There was no Giannis or Khris Middleton but the Bucks handled their business the right way. Jrue Holiday led the way for all scorers with 24 points as well as adding 10 assists.

Justin Garcia broke down the game, what went right, what didn’t go as planned and what is next for a Bucks team in the midst of a crowded eastern conference playoff race.

The Bucks begin a three-game road trip starting Saturday in Memphis.

Justin Garcia has Bucks Talk, presented by Gruber Law Offices, in it’s entirety right here.