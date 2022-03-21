And just like that, college basketball season in the state of Wisconsin is over.

The Badgers crash out of the NCAA Tournament with a 54 to 49 loss to Iowa State.

There’s no tiptoeing around it.

This is a shortcoming of epic proportions for Wisconsin.

Let’s now acknowledge my inherent bias, here.

I’m a proud Marquette alum.

It made my blood boil to see Fiserv Forum clad in cardinal and white with “home of the Badgers” signs hanging in the Deer District.

Make no mistake about it: Marquette got smoked on Thursday.

But that’s a team with 10 freshmen, 3 transfers, and a first-year coach still trying to install his program.

It’s much harder to view that season as a shortcoming.

Wisconsin not advancing to the second weekend of the tournament when you’ve got a National Player of the Year candidate, playing a de facto home game in an incredibly favorable tournament draw is going to be hard to swallow in Madison for a long, long time.

Advancing would’ve guaranteed more pseudo-home games in Chicago.

It was a golden opportunity squandered.

