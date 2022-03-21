The approval for the $45 million in funding for construction of the Wisconsin Museum of Nature and Culture was formalized this morning by the Milwaukee County Executive at 10 a.m.

On March 15, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of $45 million in funding for the construction of Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) new museum. The funding will provide a new home for the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum near 6th and McKinley.

Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley, signed the legislation alongside President and CEO of MPM, Dr. Ellen Cenky, as well as other County officials this morning. In his brief remarks prior to signing, Crowley said “I believe that this museum is not only crucial as being an education resource to everyone in this community and to all of our residents, but it is a significant piece of our county’s cultural identity.”

The main reason for moving locations is due to water damage. Buckets of rain water leak in to the facility and put the museums nearly $4 million collection at risk. Since its construction in the 1960s, the museum has gained approximately $100 million in deferred capital maintenance. Crowley said “Unfortunately, as many of you know, this building has not aged well and the cost to maintain it is only rising with each passing year as it continues to remain not safe and operable.”

The new location will provide a new, updated space for both museums and will be approximately 230,000 square feet. The expected cost of construction is around $280 million and construction is said to be finished by 2026. The full construction timeline can be found on the Milwaukee Public Museum website.