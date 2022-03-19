MILWAUKEE- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has its new basketball coach.

The team announcing today that they’ve hired Bart Lundy to lead the men’s basketball program. Lundy was hired away from Queens University in Charlotte.

Welcome to the "Lundy Era" of @MKE_MBB!



Bart Lundy has officially been named the eighth head coach in Milwaukee's NCAA Division I era.#PantherProud | #UnitedWeRoar@CoachBartLundy



According to his bio, Lundy led the Queens University Gaels to two Division II Final Fours and nine NCAA tournament appearances over fourteen total seasons.

In addition to coaching at Queens, he was also the head coach at High Point from 2003-2009 and served time as an assistant coach at Winthrop and North Texas. Lundy has also spent time in Milwaukee, he was Marquette’s director of basketball operations from 2009 until 2012.

Lundy replaces Pat Baldwin who was fired earlier this month after five years at UWM.