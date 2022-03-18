GLENDALE- One of the Parks major revenue drivers is making its return this summer.

Members of the Milwaukee County Parks Department, Parks Director Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley & Sprecher Brewing CEO Shared Chadha, announced the program’s return this afternoon.

“It’s given us the ability to really bring in revenue,” Crowley said. “Nearly four million dollars since the inception of the traveling beer garden program.”

Smith says the exact number is closer to $3.8 million.

The first beer garden, as part of the Roll Out The Barrel Tour, will be in Juneau Park on May 11th. The Pass Me a Pint Tour will open its first at Froemming Park on May 25th.

In addition to beer, the gardens will also have non-alcoholic beverages & food options.