MILWAUKEE, WI- Inflation is hitting individual households and businesses hard this year, especially with the rising cost of groceries and other goods.

The Hunger Task force is one non-profit that’s feeling the brunt of it all.

Executive director Sherrie Tussler says they haven’t been able to to operate food drives like before the pandemic and the lack of donations is noticeable.

“We’ve seen increased cost for fuel, for cardboard and for food and so people are less likely to donate when the cost of their living goes up,” said Tussler.

She says they haven’t seen a lot of donors lately and would like to encourage people to drop off food.

“A lot of people think that maybe we’re not taking food from individual households and we clearly are,” Tussler said.

Strangely enough, she says they are in the most need of peanut butter donations.

You can find the Hunger Task Force in a new location at 5000 W. Electric Avenue West Milwaukee, WI 53219.

Donate to the Hunger Task Force by clicking HERE.

Click on the audio player above to hear the entire interview.