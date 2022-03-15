MILWAUKEE- The Governor’s Office is hoping another round of funding helps cut down on a rise in violent crime in Milwaukee County & across the state.

Standing on the steps of the Milwaukee County Courthouse this morning, Governor Tony Evers, flanked by Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Mayor Cavalier Johnson & members of law enforcement, announced that Milwaukee County’s criminal justice system will get an injection of $19 million.

“Last October, I was proud to announce a $45 million investment into addressing the cycle of violence and crime that for too long has gone uninterrupted. But I said then and I’ll say it again today that violence is not a foregone conclusion. It is not inevitable. There is more we can do, and this is another public health crisis that deserves our attention and our action,” said Gov. Evers. “So, today, we’re building on the investments we announced last fall and investing more than $50 million in grants to support local and tribal public safety agencies, to bolster crime prevention strategies, and to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases across Wisconsin.”

Of the $19 million, $14 million will go to the county courthouse to expand operations & hire more staffers in the DA’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, the Clerk of Courts, & the Sheriff’s office.

“This is so critical and timely,” Judge Mary Triggiano says. “The ARPA funds will allow us to hire and support the staff necessary to add five additional criminal courts & to respond appropriately to the rise in violent crime.”

The funding comes at a time in which Milwaukee is again experiencing a spike in homicides. According to Milwaukee Police there have been 42 homicides this year, more than 20 at the same point last year.