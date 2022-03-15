MILWAUKEE- A 19 year old man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee Police detective at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s 3rd Ward neighborhood is now in police custody.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers were able to arrest Keasean Ellis Brown at a home near 9th and Chambers after a lengthy standoff that required a response by the police, crisis negotiators, as well as the tactical response unit.

Police announced the arrest during a press conference this afternoon.

Norman says Brown was arrested without the use of violence, “I want to reaffirm the commitment in regards to the safety, pertinence & sanctity of life. This really could have had some horrible outcomes but cooler heads prevailed and the right type of behavior and attitudes were put forth.”

Ellis is one of three people accused of attempting to carjack a food delivery service driver outside the restaurant on January 13th. Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was off duty at the time, intervened in the robbery and was shot. He was treated at the hospital and released on January 18th.

Two other suspects, 18 year old Dionta’e Hayes and 17 year old Timonte Karroll-Robinson were arrested shortly after the incident. Both teens face a slew of charges including attempted first degree homicide, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and obstructing an officer.