Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a contract extension, dispelling the speculation surrounding Rodgers’ future.

Rodgers, 38, signed a cap-friendly three-year, $150 million deal to stay in Green Bay. The deal includes two voidable years: 2025 and 2026.

Rodgers was already signed for 2022 season but worked with the Packers to adjust that number and then added two more seasons to the contract. Essentially, the contract is a two-year extension.

The four-time MVP was on the books to receive $26.47 million in 2022 with a salary-cap hit of $46.664 million. The new extension raises his pay while lowering his cap hit.

Rodger’s compensation year-by-year:

2022: $42 million

2023: $59.515 million

2024: $49.3 million