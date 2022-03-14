MILWAUKEE – A bar and restaurant located in the heart of the Deer District will open its doors to the public just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament and a Bucks postseason run.

Punch Bowl Social has been closed for the past two years. But that’s going to change when the building re-opens to customers on Wednesday, March 16th.

A legal dispute between the current and former operators of the business prevented the space from re-opening during the past year.

WTMJ spoke with Sean Ryan of the Milwaukee Business Journal about that dispute back in December of 2021. You can listen to that interview by clicking here.

The two sides released a joint statement on Friday, announcing that the legal dispute had been resolved. Details of the settlement were not made available.

Punch Bowl will be open as first and second round games of the NCAA March Madness tournament are held at Fiserv Forum on Friday, March 18th and Sunday, March 20th.