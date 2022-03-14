GERMANTOWN – Guardians of the Children is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and assisting children who are abused at the hands of adults.

The Guardians of the Children HAWG City Chapter works to assist kids in southeastern Wisconsin.

The group hosted their annual fundraiser at Bub’s Irish Pup in Germantown on Saturday. The event featured a soup cook-off, silent and live auctions and a performance from some Irish dancers.

The organization’s event page said “All money raised will go towards helping children and teens who have been affected by child abuse.”

You can see pictures from the event below.

You can also see some videos of the Irish dancers on the group’s Facebook page by clicking here.

You can learn more about Guardians of the Children Hawg City chapter and the work they do in southeastern Wisconsin by listening to the interview in the player at the top of this page.