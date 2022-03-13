SHEBOYGAN – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother in Sheboygan on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a home around 4:12 a.m. for a report of brothers who were fighting.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds to the hand and shoulder. First responders were able to render aid on-scene, and that man is expected to survive.

The 62-year-old suspect has been arrested. Charges, including 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheboygan Police Department says this was an “isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”