I’m as excited as you are.

Major League Baseball is back!

The owners and the players finally coming to their senses, and more importantly, to a deal on Thursday afternoon.

Spring Training starts immediately.

Opening Day will be April 7th.

The Brewers will be home on April 14th.

We get to play a full-162.

Win, win, win, win win.

As fans, though, let’s hold onto the feeling that baseball made us feel over the last three months.

We have the power and the leverage now to inflict meaningful change.

The time is now for baseball to captivate us once again.

To quicken the pace of games.

To market its stars.

To be creative in getting us out to the ballpark.

To embrace the fun and the swagger.

To let the kids play.

It’s wonderful news that we’ve got a deal.

But baseball’s work isn’t done.

The way I see it, we’ve only just begun.

