MILWAUKEE, WI- More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Many of the people fleeing have found safe harbor in Poland and other neighboring countries.

Lutheran Social Services refugee resettlement program manager Mary Flynn says says they haven’t heard anything yet about Ukraine refugees being placed in Wisconsin.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that refugee resettlement isn’t an immediate response to a crisis. From what I understand, the international community and the United Nations take a look at what is happening and they really do keep a close eye on it. The goal of any response is to be able to have a durable solution. Obviously for the Ukrainians, the first choice would be for people to return home,” said Flynn.

She says they are waiting and watching for what will happen next.

“People just want to go back home.”

