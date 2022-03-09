U.S. consumers are suffering through the worst inflation in decades.

It’s one thing to be paying more for the same goods you were buying a year ago, but now some are noticing its not even the same goods anymore.

Shrinkflation is when a company decreases the size or amount of the product they’re selling you while keeping the price the same. You’re paying the same amount of money but getting less.

Say you’re used to paying $4 dollars for a 16 ounce box of crackers. When inflation hits, instead of the company raising the price to $5 dollars, sometimes they’ll keep the price the same but give you less product. Now your $4 dollar box of crackers is only 14 ounces.

“It is real,” said WTMJ’s John Mercure. “The same price for less quantity is a real thing, at least at my grocery store on everything from toilet paper, to rice, to cereal.”

Mercure discussed the phenomenon with WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Wednesday. Listen to their conversation above.