The CDC estimated that 43% of the nation’s population have battled at least one case of COVID-19. So that begs the question: Are some people less susceptible to the disease than others?

The answer is yes, according to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s President and CEO Dr. John Raymond, MD. Raymond sat down with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News detailing why some people haven’t been infected with the virus.

“Well, there might be three reasons,” Raymond said. “One is people are just lucky. Others probably have been extremely careful about their risk profile…But there may be a biological reason why some people are less susceptible. That might be that their receptor for the virus, their ACE2 enzyme, might have a different protein structure than other people. We also see that with malaria, some people aren’t susceptible to malaria.”

Raymond said the person’s blood type also plays a factor.

“Blood type A actually is associated with more severe COVID disease than the other blood types,” Jenkins said.