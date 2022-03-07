MILWAUKEE, WI – A Milwaukee woman had 2 American bully puppies stolen from her home last week.

According to a Facebook post, the puppies were 8 weeks old and stolen by someone who broke into her home with a gun.

She’s now offering a $1000 reward for their return.

Volunteer and outreach coordinator at MADACC Kathy Shillinglaw says there are many high end dog breeds that are targeted by thieves, only to be sold for top dollar on the side.

“There’s a high demand for French bulldogs, English bulldogs, poodle mixes,” said Shilinglaw. “But when you’re getting one of these dogs from a breeder, (you can pay) upwards to $1000 up to $5,000. I recently saw a website where they were selling Cane Corso’s and one of the dogs was $7,000.”

She says if you do have an expensive breed, you need to have protections in place.

“Never leave you dog alone. So we always recommend that people keep their eye on their pet while their in the yard. The other thing you can do is you can have your pet micro-chipped so you have an definitive, something in the dog that says this dog belongs to me,” Shilinglaw said.