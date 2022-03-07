College hoops will be the main attraction at Fiserv Forum next week. The arena will host two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on March 18th and 20th and more events can be expected in the future.

Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks, believes more NCAA events will be hosted. During WTMJ 2022, Feigin told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek that all conversations about hosting NCAA events start with Marquette as the sponsor of Fiserv Forum, but the proceeding is anything but easy.

“Death by committee is what it should be called [working with the NCAA,” he joked.

Aside from the grueling process, according to Feigin, hosting at the Fiserv is fantastic.

“Part of Fiserv Forum and part of the growth is how do we track these events?” he explained. “How do we pull them off and go beyond expectations? How do we become that magnet for Big 10 and for NCAA?”

Feigin is not alone in believing Fiserv Forum could host more NCAA sponsored events. Chris McIntosh, Athletic Director at UW Madison, believes that there is a possibility the Big 10 tournament could eventually be hosted at the Fiserv Forum.

“There’s new leadership in the Big 10 and a desire to look at things differently,” McIntosh said on WTMJ 2022. “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Previously, the arena was set to host the 2020 DNC and could potentially host the 2024 RNC, in addition to the March Madness stops. The college sports event side, according to McIntosh, is providing great opportunity for the Fiserv.

“That’s part of the way we want Fiserv Forum positioned, that this would be an unbelievable destination.”

The March Madness stops will take place at the Fiserv Forum Friday, March 18 and Sunday, March 20.