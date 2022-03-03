DEER PARK, Mich. (AP) — A ship that sank in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the Atlanta is well-preserved in the coldest of the Great Lakes. The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan. Sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta. The ship was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.

